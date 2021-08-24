Apparently, Sally Rooney will only be doing (1) book event for her new novel.
Sally Rooney has pulled a Lorde: after releasing two smash hits, she’s retreated from city life. According to Vogue, Rooney has moved back to rural west Ireland, near the quiet town where she grew up; she spends weekdays working and being in nature, and weekends seeing her friends for walks and coffee. So, perhaps it’s not so surprising—though it is nearly unheard of in general—that she’s only doing a single book event for the publicity cycle of her wildly anticipated new novel Beautiful World, Where Are You.lithub.com
