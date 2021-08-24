9 Greek Islands Where Every Kind of Traveler Can Escape the Crowds
Simply put, a lifetime wouldn’t be enough to explore the 6,000 islands of Greece, only 227 which are inhabited. The Greek isles tend to draw global travelers for their whitewashed villages, sparkling blue-green sea, lively choras and fresh fare, but there’s far more to all that than what’s found on the touristy islands of Mykonos and Santorini. There are hundreds of other islands to visit in Greece where you can forgo the crowds in favor of untouched beaches, family-run restaurants and remote beauty—as well as activities that suit your travel style and interests.robbreport.com
