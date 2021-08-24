Raising America’s Homeownership Rate

Conventional wisdom dictates that homeownership builds wealth and that it is an indicator of financial health. Therefore the homeownership rate in America is an oft-used measure of the country's fiscal wellbeing. Don Layton, Senior Industry Fellow at Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies and former Freddie Mac CEO points this out in a paper entitled “The Homeownership Rate and Housing Finance Policy: Part 1 – Learning from the Rate’s History" and adds that, for this reason, the homeownership rate "holds an exalted place among policymakers in Washington."