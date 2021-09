Team Rehab is a network of therapist-owned, patient-centered physical therapy clinics. Their mission is to provide the best outpatient physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy, and their goal is to ensure that patients enjoy therapy and experience clear improvements in their health. Team Rehab clinics consistently receive the highest levels of patient satisfaction and their patients receive the best objectively measurable outcomes, including a prompt and pain-free return to the activities they love most. The Detroit Free Press has honored Team Rehab as a Top Workplace in Michigan for twelve consecutive years, ranking it in the top five in nine of those years. It took first place in the Large Company category in 2017, and was also honored nationally as a Top Workplace in the USA in 2021. The employees are just as happy as the patients.