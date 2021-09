On August 27, Great Wall Motor Company Limited (hereinafter referred to as GWM) released its first-half financial report of 2021. From January to June this year, the gross revenue of GWM reached CNY 61.928 billion, with a year-on-year growth of 72.36%; the net profit reached CNY 3.529 billion, with a year-on-year growth of 207.87%. Among them, the revenue in the second quarter reached CNY 30.811 billion, with a year-on-year growth of 31.04%, and the net profit in this quarter reached CNY 1.889 billion, with a year-on-year growth of 5.17% and a quarter-on-quarter growth of 15.23%.