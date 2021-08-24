Recall Alert: Watch Out for Hostess Hot Dogs & Hamburger Buns

Are all veggies good for your pet or should they steer clear from certain vegetables altogether? Here’s what you need to know about asparagus and its safety for dogs. Veggies are a very important part of our diet. Packed with important vitamins and nutrients, asparagus is one of the most valuable and important vegetables that we can eat. And, of course, it is totally safe for us. But what about your dog? It’s no secret that dogs will munch on anything that we do, but that might not always be the best course of action. Luckily, asparagus is not toxic to dogs, so it is safe for them to eat it.