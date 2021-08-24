Recall Alert: Watch Out for Hostess Hot Dogs & Hamburger Buns
Labor Day is just around the corner, which means that millions of Americans will be stocking up on burger patties, sausages, bags of chips, patriotic desserts, crisp lagers, and sparklers. But if you already purchased some hot dog and hamburger buns for the holiday, you may want to check the label. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Hostess Cake has issued a voluntary recall of their Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns, as they may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria, two different forms of bacteria that can both cause foodborne illness. The company first announced the recall on August 13th, 2021 and has not learned of any illnesses related to the recall at this time. The bacteria was detected during a routine monitoring of the food production facility.food52.com
