Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

Recall Alert: Watch Out for Hostess Hot Dogs & Hamburger Buns

By Kelly Vaughan
Food52
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLabor Day is just around the corner, which means that millions of Americans will be stocking up on burger patties, sausages, bags of chips, patriotic desserts, crisp lagers, and sparklers. But if you already purchased some hot dog and hamburger buns for the holiday, you may want to check the label. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Hostess Cake has issued a voluntary recall of their Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns, as they may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria, two different forms of bacteria that can both cause foodborne illness. The company first announced the recall on August 13th, 2021 and has not learned of any illnesses related to the recall at this time. The bacteria was detected during a routine monitoring of the food production facility.

food52.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Hamburger#Burger#Food Drink#Americans#Fda#Hostess Cake#Twinkies#Upc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

These Popular Chips Are Being Recalled Right Now

You might want to rethink that handful of chips you were considering as a snack—but it's not just their nutritional content that should give you pause. A popular potato chip company has just pulled one of its products from the market over concerns the snacks may be contaminated with dangerous bacteria, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) reports.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Hostess Product at Home, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Hostess is a beloved brand that's been tantalizing our tastebuds with sweet treats and yummy bakery offerings since 1919. It's trusted by parents nationwide, many of whom feel a nostalgic attachment to slipping the sweets they grew up with into their kids' lunch bags. But if you're a Hostess fan, you should know that two of the brand's popular products were just recalled due to the risk of listeria and salmonella. Read on to make sure you don't have any of these baked goods in your home.
Recipestasteofhome.com

What Are Funeral Potatoes, Anyway?

If you’ve ever heard the term “funeral potatoes,” you may have immediately turned the other direction. But while it sounds like a somber dish with that name, that’s not necessarily the case. What are funeral potatoes exactly? Loaded with potatoes, cheese and sour cream, this classic casserole dish is quick...
Public HealthPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

MASSIVE RECALL ALERT: Thousands of Pounds of Chicken Sold at Aldi, Other Stores

Concerns over an outbreak of salmonella have resulted in the recalling of more than 60,000 chicken products sold by Aldi and other retailers. The manufacturer at the center of the recall is Serenade Foods, and reportedly affects several brands of frozen, raw, breaded, and stuffed chicken products dating from February 24th and February 25th of this year, according to CNN.com.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

Panera Is Recalling Its Soup After Customers Find This Gross Item Inside

Announced last week that they're joining forces with two other well-known chains, but it sounds like they may have a little quality control issue to address at present. That's the case for one of their popular refrigerated soups under the Panera Bread at Home label, with one flavor being recalled in four states after customers complained of having found a rather unsavory ingredient.
Animalspetguide.com

Can Dogs Eat Asparagus?

Are all veggies good for your pet or should they steer clear from certain vegetables altogether? Here’s what you need to know about asparagus and its safety for dogs. Veggies are a very important part of our diet. Packed with important vitamins and nutrients, asparagus is one of the most valuable and important vegetables that we can eat. And, of course, it is totally safe for us. But what about your dog? It’s no secret that dogs will munch on anything that we do, but that might not always be the best course of action. Luckily, asparagus is not toxic to dogs, so it is safe for them to eat it.
Recipesnews9.com

Cowboy Soup

Brown the meat in a large soup pot with the onions. Drain off any excess grease and return the pot to the stovetop. Stir in the water and stock along with the mushrooms, pepper, and shredded carrot. Bring to a boil and stir in the barley and cook according to...
AgricultureFood52

A Massive Recall of Frozen Chicken Products Has Just Been Announced

You may want to reconsider what you’re going to cook for dinner tonight. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen chicken products have been recalled across the country due to salmonella contamination. Serenade Foods, an Indiana-based food processing company, has recalled exactly 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded, and pre-browned stuffed chicken products. The recall includes a total of five different products that are sold under three different brands: Dutch Farms, Milford Valley, and Kirkwood. They can be found at ALDI, among other grocery stores. "Unopened intact packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese were collected from an ill person’s home and tested positive for the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis," according to an announcement released by the USDA.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

If You Bought These Frito-Lay Chips, Throw Them Away Now, FDA Says

From Doritos to Sun Chips to Fritos, Frito-Lay makes some of the most popular snack foods on the market, selling their products to billions of satisfied customers each year. However, if you bought one type of Frito-Lay chip recently, you may want to think twice before eating it, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has announced its recall due to the potential health risk it may present to consumers.
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

Food poisoning outbreak prompts frozen chicken recall for Costco, other brands

Serenade Foods is recalling 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The recalled product was shipped to distributors nationwide. The FSIS issued a public health alert...
Food SafetyFox17

Recalls issued on chicken/tuna salads, pet food and frozen shrimp

(WXMI) — Products ranging from tuna and chicken salads to pet food to frozen shrimp have been recalled, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. RMH Foods, LLC has recalled 583 cases of its Gordon Choice Deli-Style Chicken and Tuna Salads for undeclared wheat as well as tuna allergens, the FDA explains.
Food SafetyThe State

The tub says ‘Chicken Salad.’ What’s inside caused a recall in Florida and other states

A labeling boo-boo creating a food-allergy danger turned into the recall of 583 cases of Gordon Choice Deli-Style Tuna Salad across 13 states. The 4-pound tubs of tuna salad have the right label on the lid (Gordon Choice Deli-Style Tuna Salad), but the wrong one on the tub (Gordon Choice Deli-Style Chicken Salad). The tub label is where the ingredients are listed, which is why the wheat and the tuna in the tuna salad aren’t listed as allergens.
Food SafetyNPR

Frozen Shrimp Sold At Target, Whole Foods And Meijer Is Recalled

It's time to check your freezer: A nationwide recall of frozen shrimp has been expanded due to salmonella risks. The FDA over the weekend widened an ongoing recall of frozen shrimp products from Avanti Frozen Foods. The affected products are cooked, peeled and deveined frozen shrimp sold in various packaging sizes, with or without cocktail sauce, at stores nationwide between November 2020 and May 2021, according to officials.
Food SafetyThrillist

Chicken Salad & Dips Recalled Due to Potential Hard Plastic Pieces

Surprises are nice. Unless, of course, the surprise is an unexpected piece of plastic in your food. Willow Tree Poultry Farm is recalling its chicken salads and dips amid fears they're contaminated with foreign materials, more specifically, with white plastic pieces, according to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Comments / 0

Community Policy