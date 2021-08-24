Watch: Bear Steals Amazon Package From Porch

ISLES OF SCILLY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: Cows graze at Troytown Farm, Britain's most south-westerly farm on St Agnes on the Isles of Scilly on February 20, 2017 in Cornwall, England. Many of the businesses on the islands are now readying themselves for the coming tourist season which normally starts seeing larger and larger increases in visitor numbers starting in April, before peaking in August and early September, before dwindling again in late October early November. The temperate Isles of Scilly, with a population of just over 2200, are an archipelago of five main inhabited islands set amongst hundreds of smaller islands and rocky islets, located approximately 28 miles off the south western tip of the Cornish peninsula, making it the most westerly in England and the southernmost location of the United Kingdom. Originally, to sustain the islanders the Scillonian economy relied heavily on trade with the mainland, with industries such as seaweed harvesting, pilotage, smuggling, fishing, shipbuilding and more latterly, flower farming. However, more recently tourism has become the major part of the local economy, estimated to account for 85% of the islands' income and accounting for approximately 63% of all employment. Arrival to the cluster of low-lying islands is currently only by small plane from Exeter, Newquay or Land's End, or and only during the summer, by the passenger ferry Scillonian lll from Penzance. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)