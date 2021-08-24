Impromptu Tuesday Midday VIP Chat!***

Will chat replace email? We get asked this question a lot. The good news? Email usage is going down. The bad news? Chat is going up. Email usage lessened as adoption of Microsoft Teams increased. This was one of the insights from SWOOP Analytics’ 2021 Microsoft Teams Benchmarking study. Plenty of evidence suggested any reduction in email was likely due to an increase in one-on-one chat, which increased prodigiously once staff were forced to work from home (WFH) last year. Those benchmarking participants who reported a drop in email usage were universally pleased with this trend. After all, who likes email? They were less concerned about the rise in chat levels. Calling the increased chat levels “bad news” is all me. And here’s why.