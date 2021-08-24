Black Marble let the past shape the present on the yearning ‘Ceiling’

Given all we’ve endured so far in 2021, it’s easy to position Black Marble’s forthcoming album Fast Idol, out October 22 via Sacred Bones Records, as one of the more anticipated and necessary releases of the fall. The Los Angeles-based project of Chris Stewart creates the type of introspective and artful electronic-pop that propels forward a clear mindset all while assessing the ills of the day and how they influence our existence. Black Marble’s latest single, today’s “Ceiling”, musically offers a call-back to the glory days of yearning synth-pop, while also swirling around themes of memory and how our mental storage of what we’ve experienced allows us to to shape our present and future.