FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Some 47 years after a murder that frightened people in Fort Worth, the accused killer is on trial. Glen McCurley on trial (CBS 11) Seventeen-year-old Carla Walker’s murder in 1974 went unsolved until advanced DNA techniques broke the case last year. Carla Walker (courtesy: Justice for Carla Walker Facebook page) The trial is something investigators have waited for, as some said they have continued to think about it and work on the case even after they retired. Several of them were on the witness stand Friday, August 20 at Glen McCurley’s murder trial. Glen Samuel McCurley (credit: Tarrant County Jail) McCurley is the...