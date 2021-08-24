Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-22? A forecast for variants, not names

By Joe Millitzer
Posted by 
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 7 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What is COVID-22? Well, the term started trending on search and social media late Monday night. And the reactions on Twitter are really something. More on that below. The source of the term is an article appearing in the Swiss tabloid named Blick with the title...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#St Louis#Swiss#Keekarot#Keekarot#Iamgabesanchez
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthFingerLakes1

Experts say COVID-22 will be the deadliest variant yet, Delta, Gamma and Beta variants will combine to create a super strain of Coronavirus

According to an immunologist, there is a new strain of COVID called “COVID-22” and it’s possibly even deadlier than the Delta variant. Immunologist Professor Doctor Sai Reddy who works at ETH Zurich in the Department of Biosystems Science & Engineering in Switzerland, says the Delta variant is simply a precursor for an even worse strain of what’s to come.
ScienceNewsweek

A Doomsday COVID Variant Worse Than Delta and Lambda May Be Coming, Scientists Say

Scientists keep underestimating the coronavirus. In the beginning of the pandemic, they said mutated versions of the virus wouldn't be much of a problem—until the more-infectious Alpha caused a spike in cases last fall. Then Beta made young people sicker and Gamma reinfected those who'd already recovered from COVID-19. Still, by March, as the winter surge in the U.S. receded, some epidemiologists were cautiously optimistic that the rapid vaccine rollout would soon tame the variants and cause the pandemic to wind down.
Public HealthFast Company

Delta variant: this interactive COVID-19 map shows if cases are rising or falling in your area

The delta variant is still surging across America, resulting in some steep rises in COVID-19 infections for select counties. Other areas, however, are thankfully seeing decreases in COVID-19 infections. But what about where you live? Are COVID-19 cases rising or falling? There’s a cool new map out from Esri, the geographic information system and mapping software company called Which Way Are Things Going? that shows the week to week changes in active COVID-19 cases across the country. The map’s data is based on COVID-19 data from Johns Hopkins.
Public HealthWired

The Delta Variant Is Making Covid a Pandemic of the Young

It has been said countless times by public health figures and politicians, and by magazines like this one, that Covid-19 is now a pandemic of the unvaccinated. The line is easy to write, because it’s true. Breakthrough infections among the vaccinated are an issue, the virus lapping at the edges of our collective immunity. But severe illness and death is almost entirely concentrated among those who haven’t yet gotten the shot.
Public HealthBeaumont Enterprise

Expert series: The truth about COVID-19 variants

(BPT) - By Shankar Musunuri, PhD, MBA, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, Ocugen. After a summer of hope, the COVID-19 positivity rate has been spiking in the United States. Due in part to the highly transmissible and fast-spreading Delta variant, the number of cases of COVID-19 is up more than 107% vs. July 20, 2021, according to the August 25 weekly data tracker from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While the vaccines were enormously helpful in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and reducing the death rate, it is now clear that these vaccines, all of which are based exclusively on the ‘spike’ protein portion of the virus, have waning efficacy against variants — specifically Delta. In fact, a recent CDC study found that mRNA vaccine effectiveness has declined from 91% before Delta was the predominant strain in the U.S. to 66% since this strain became predominant.
ScienceFuturity

1 antibody neutralizes a bunch of COVID virus variants

Researchers have identified an antibody that is highly protective at low doses against a wide range of variants of the virus that causes COVID-19. The virus today is not the same as the one that first sickened people back in December 2019. Many of the variants circulating now are partially resistant to some of the antibody-based therapeutics that were developed based on the original virus. As the pandemic continues, more variants inevitably will arise, and the problem of resistance will only grow.
Public Healthnewscentermaine.com

No, a dangerous variant called ‘COVID-22’ does not exist

UPDATE (8/26): This story has been updated with clarification from Dr. Reddy. The term “COVID-22” went viral in late August thanks to a tweet from Insider Paper, which shared an article from its website with the headline “New variant dubbed ‘Covid-22’ could be more deadly than Delta, expert warned.”. The...
Public HealthWKRN

New highly mutated COVID variant identified in multiple countries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the Delta COVID variant continues to infect people at an alarming rate, a new highly mutated strain of COVID-19 has emerged from South Africa. As the Director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt, Dr. David Aronoff closely monitors trends around the world. “The...
TravelL.A. Weekly

Delta, Delta Plus & Lambda: Here Are The Differences Between The COVID-19 Variants

There are several COVID-19 strains in circulation. Here’s what they all mean and why you shouldn’t freak out too much about them. It’s starting to feel like with every passing day there’s a new COVID-19 variant. It’s not fun, but it’s not all bad news, either; no matter the variant, there are functioning vaccines in circulation. And while there’s more and more cases of breakthrough COVID-19, they remain the most efficient way of protecting yourself against the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

A highly-mutated coronavirus variant seems to only be spreading slowly so far

Scientists are keeping an eye on a coronavirus variant, known as C.1.2, that was first detected in South Africa in May because it has characteristics similar to other mutated forms of the virus that have become more transmissible. A study also found that it is further away from the original COVID-19 strain than any other variant. For now, though, researchers aren't panicking.
Public HealthWVNT-TV

What is a variant: Breaking down the basics of COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — COVID-19 cases across the country are on the rise, and here in West Virginia, more than 400 cases of the Delta variant have been reported. The Delta variant is twice as contagious as the original coronavirus and can cause more severe illness. But how did it get here?
ScienceWTGS

Mutations of COVID's Delta variant found at MUSC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Mutations of COVID-19's delta variant have been spotted at the Medical University of South Carolina. One mutation, named AY.4, may get a new name because of its prevalence. Over 20 sub-lineages of the Delta variant have been counted, said Dr. Julie Hirschhorn. Getting Delta under control...

Comments / 0

Community Policy