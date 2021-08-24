Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL: Worst City to Be on Game Day Revealed By New Survey

By Courtney Blackann
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2glScS_0bbV74ZZ00

If we’re being honest, there’s probably no bad city to be in for an NFL game. It’s all about the excitement, tailgate parties and making memories with friends – except maybe on a blustery twenty-below day in Green Bay. But that’s beside the point. A new survey concluded there are, in fact, some pretty bad cities to be in on Game Day.

Topping the list? Chicago’s Soldier Field. This stadium outranks all the rest based on a set of data collected over the last year. According to The Action Network, there’s a method to the madness on how each city was ranked.

Data was collected based on beer and food prices, parking, stadium capacity and social media.

Here’s a look at how each item was weighed:

“To create the gameday index, firstly, the data for the cost of watching a game was gathered. This included prices for beer, soft drinks, hot dogs, parking, and tickets,” the website explains. “These were all normalized and summed to give a total “Cost Index”. As some costs are more important than others, it was necessary to weigh them. All of the food indexes were given a weight of one. The parking was given a weight of three. The tickets were given a weight of five. Giving a total maximum score of 11.”

Additionally, social media posts, type of roof, and stadium capacity were also measured and given a score of seven.

The last index was collected for a number of NFL teams in the city. Or in other words:

“The final data table was then created to summarise this data. An extra index looking at the number of NFL teams in the city was also added to this table. As more teams allow for a better opportunity to watch a good NFL game.”

NFL Teams By Rank

This brings the total number of points possible to 20. Chicago scored the lowest with a score of 5.89. It’s unclear if any Bears fans out there agree with this, however. The scoring system is sure to ruffle some feathers.

Speaking of feathers, Philly fans everywhere will be shocked to know their adored Lincoln Financial Field fell just behind Chicago with a score of 6.16. Surely, the die-hards will dispute this until the end. But the numbers show what they show.

Additionally, a super-close third falls to LA’s SoFi Stadium. The field, which is home to both the L.A. Rams and the L.A. Chargers is neck and neck with Philly. The west coast stadiums scraped being in the bottom two with a 6.17. With the city being one of the most expensive in the country, it’s not surprising the stadium took a few hits.

So now that we know which cities are the worst, which NFL stadium ranked the best of the 30 teams? The winner is Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with a semi-low 12.72 index score.

While these rankings seem a bit harsh, no need to get too bent out of shape. Pride is priceless when it comes to backing your team, no matter what a survey says. So go visit that stadium and be proud. Or maybe better, watch the game from the comfort of your home with a nice, cheap $10 six-pack.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

190K+
Followers
20K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Day#Sofi Stadium#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Food Prices#American Football#The Action Network#Gameday#Lincoln Financial Field#The L A Chargers#Mercedes Benz Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Attempts ‘Milk Crate Challenge’ Days Before Season Starts

The entire Pittsburgh Steelers head office and fan base held their breaths as they watched a video of their star wide receiver attempting the treacherous Milk Crate Challenge. Countless people have hurt themselves walking up and down the wobbly structures, prompting TikTok to ban it from their platform entirely. Apparently, none of that phased JuJu Smith-Schuster.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Posts Tear-Jerking Photo of Son Wolf Van Halen On Stage: ‘He’s So Proud of You’

On Tuesday, actress Valerie Bertinelli posted a heartwarming photo of her son, Wolfgang Van Halen, and assured him that his father would be “so proud” of him. Since his dad, Eddie Van Halen, passed away last year, Wolf has branched out with his own solo music career. In June, the musician released his first album under the band name Mammoth WVH. In addition, Wolf’s band is currently on tour opening up for Guns N’ Roses. Not a bad gig for your first major tour as a solo artist.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Fans Slam Oprah Winfrey After Inappropriate Interview Resurfaces

If anyone thinks it is a good idea to interview Dolly Parton and not keep it civil, think again. Oprah Winfrey is hearing from Dolly fans. What is all the fuss about? Well, an article from “Pop Culture” said that a 2003 interview between Winfrey and Parton is making the rounds on social media. Dolly Parton fans are not pleased with Oprah asking on and on about the country music star’s plastic surgery.
NFLYardbarker

Waived Falcons RB Quickly finds New Home

The Atlanta Falcons included rookie running back Javian Hawkins among their five cuts on Tuesday to trim the roster from 85 to 80. He has just signed with the Tennessee Titans according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. The Falcons signed Hawkins as an undrafted free agent after April's NFL Draft....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Have Released Veteran Running Back

The Atlanta Falcons made a massive set of cuts with a few hours to go until the league’s final deadline to become the first team to announce that it has reached an initial 53-man roster. To do so, the organization let go of a notable veteran running back. According to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Releasing Former First Round Pick

Just a few months ago, the Las Vegas Raiders added a familiar face to their roster this offseason, signing safety Karl Joseph to a new deal. After leaving the Raiders for one year with the Cleveland Browns, Joseph eventually made his return to the team. It was a move that clearly received Jon Gruden‘s approval.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

What a Watson Trade To Eagles Would Mean To Dak's Cowboys

What a Deshaun Trade To Eagles Would Mean To Dak's Cowboys. The Dallas Cowboys have their Pro Bowl-caliber QB at training camp in Oxnard, and are "protecting him from himself,'' so sore-shouldered Dak Prescott is staying in California while the team travels to Canton for the Thursday night Hall of Fame Game preseason-opener against Pittsburgh.
NFLDetroit News

Sunday's NFL: Jets acquire edge rusher Shaq Lawson from Texans

Florham Park, N.J. — The New York Jets are replacing one sack-happy Lawson with another. Edge rusher Shaq Lawson was acquired by the Jets from the Houston Texans on Sunday for a sixth-round pick in next year's NFL draft, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The...
NFLBattle Red Blog

Are The Texans Really The Worst Team In The NFL?

The year is 2019. The Houston Texans are Super Bowl contenders going into the season with superstar talent rivaling the Chiefs. Led by quarterback Deshaun Watson, anything is possible. His trusty wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, is one of the three best players at this position. Houston recently addressed the left tackle position by acquiring left Laremy Tunsil from the Dolphins for the low, low, cost of two first round selections, a second round selection, and Julien Davenport. There’s no way this trade will screw them over in the future, right?
NFLfox44news.com

Only vaccinated personnel in locker rooms on NFL game days

The NFL has mandated that only fully vaccinated personnel, with a maximum of 50 people, will have access to locker rooms while players are present on game days. In a memo sent to the 32 teams and obtained by The Associated Press, the policy becomes effective immediately. The personnel covered by the policy includes coaches, athletic trainers, equipment staffers, one general manager, one team security representative, three club communications media workers and one clubhouse support staffer.
NFLCrain's Cleveland Business

NFL scouting is Northeast Ohio Realtor's new game

For Scott Phillips Jr., the wait and the preparation are over. Write us: Crain's welcomes responses from readers. Letters should be as brief as possible and may be edited. Send letters to Crain's Cleveland Business, 700 West. St. Clair Avenue, Suite 310, Cleveland, Ohio, 44113, or by emailing ClevEdit@crain.com.
NFLPosted by
Pittsburgh Business Times

Steelers fans among biggest NFL game day spenders

Steelers fans love to eat and drink during the game at Heinz Field. This should be good news for Heinz Field concessionaires, with the NFL hopeful it will boast full stadiums this season after the partially or largely fanless 2020 tilt. A survey by FinanceBuzz of National Football League fans...

Comments / 0

Community Policy