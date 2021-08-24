Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Haven't heard that name in a long time

By statmanfromHCyrs Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere goes my hood. Chili's coming to Tanglewood Mall sometime in 2022... -- Alan11 08/24/2021 1:07PM. My hometown brought out the high school band when McDonalds reopened -- HokieDan95 08/24/2021 3:12PM. Got one last year. Still claim its for "4" people....ummm or 1 ** -- ColoVT82 08/24/2021 5:38PM. Miss that...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Chili
Related
Lubbock, TXPosted by
FMX 94.5

If You Haven’t Lost A Friend Yet, It’s Only A Matter Of Time

Things are getting much worse before they get better, folks, and the hospitals in Lubbock are cram-packed with people sick with COVID-19. If you think that you are better off without getting a vaccination, please reconsider. People are throwing out opinions and conspiracy theories across the internet as actual facts,...
sportswar.com

Haven't been to the office since Feb 2020 ... good times ...

Email received. Telework through December, 2021 for most ... -- vt90 08/25/2021 12:36PM. Haven't been to the office since Feb 2020 ... good times ... -- OXVT 08/25/2021 12:55PM. I think I was supposed to start going back this week but...uh...I haven't. -- Gobbler-100 08/25/2021 3:04PM. Be interesting to see...
Restaurantssportswar.com

We eat it all the time. Their pizza is awesome.

If it wasn't a chain, it would get more attention. People always equate -- chefhoo 08/31/2021 8:34PM. For my family, it’s all about finding a place which offers Celiac friendly -- Lile Hancock 08/31/2021 10:24PM. We had a miserable experience there and I dogged that place on here for a...
Boats & Watercraftssportswar.com

I have a good, long-time friend who publishes a lake life magazine

And we had lunch earlier this week. He said boat dealers in this region of sales and coverage have very little inventory. Parts and whole products such as outboard motors can’t get to dealers and plants in the US because Amazon and other Google favorites have all the cargo containers and trucks booked ahead for freaking ever.
Relationship AdviceSlate

For 28 Years, I’ve Asked My Husband for This One Small Thing

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been married for 28 years to an easygoing guy. His family lives a good eight hours away. I am happy to have them come visit but have asked over and over again that they schedule their visits with us when we can make sure we have time to spend with them, but they always end up calling my husband and telling him when they are coming. We usually get only a few days or a week’s notice. My husband is a firefighter and owns his own business as well, so unless he’s able to plan ahead, I am stuck entertaining, cooking, and cleaning for them. I have asked my husband to talk to me before he agrees to these visits, but he makes me feel like I am being unreasonable or mean to want to have a better plan in place. I’m just frustrated and don’t know how to get him to stand up for me for once and ask them to stay in a hotel unless they plan their visits for when he is also available. Am I asking too much? Also, some of the family members are extremely rude, sexist, and racially insensitive while at our house to the point where my college-age daughter, who still lives with us, won’t stay at home if they come. How can I get my husband to understand that he needs to set some boundaries and parameters of guest behavior with them?
Home & GardenPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Found The Strangest Thing In A Home While House-Hunting

Did everyone do this back in the day or is this just a one-house thing?. I don't mean to make anyone feel old by saying 'back in the day' in case, you actually did have this in your house. We were house-hunting the other day (I became a realtor during the pandemic and so we have been going into a ton more houses lately), and I have never seen this one before.
Family RelationshipsSpartanburg Herald-Journal

Ask Aunty Pam: Sister leaves beach house a stinking mess

Dear Aunty Pam: My husband and I are lucky enough to own a beach house in South Carolina and we have always had no problems with letting members of our family use it during the summer. Well, I have a problem now. The last two times my sister and her family used it they left it in a terrible state: they didn’t take out the garbage, they left plates in the sink, didn’t bring in the outdoor furniture — all the things that we ask of anyone who uses it. They didn’t even strip the beds or wash towels, etc.

Comments / 0

Community Policy