2020: 3-3 Twitter: @Brooksidefball. The Cardinals should be a tight-knit group, but during one early season practice, they had 19 available players. Keeping players healthy and on the field, therefore, will be key. “We’re a little light up front, but at the skill spots we are talented,” Brookside coach Scott O’Donnell said. “I feel good about the running game. In our scrimmage against a very good Bay team, we competed hard.” Kenny Grobolsek is one player whom the Cardinals can’t afford to lose. The senior quarterback/defensive back can run and throw it on offense. “He’s our best player, so we want to give him as many touches as he can,” O’Donnell said.