The Best Gaming Desks of 2021

Whatever your gaming rig looks like, whichever consoles you might own, you need a cozy nook for those lengthy sessions with your favorite game. A word of advice, though: don’t just buy the first gaming desk you find. Do you want an adjustable desk with lots of bells and whistles—a keyboard tray, cup holders, a headphone hook, and so on? Or are you looking for something extra comfy and easy to assemble, with space for a monster-sized gaming PC? Maybe you can have it all. Whether you’ve got a spacious home office or need something small you can use with your gaming laptop in the corner of the room, we can help you make the right call.