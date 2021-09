The long-awaited MLB “Field of Dreams” game has come and gone, and there’s absolutely no doubt it lived up to the billing. The weather was gorgeous, the setting was perfect and the Yankees and White Sox turned in one of the most dramatic games in recent memory. It even produced the largest TV audience for a regular season MLB game in 16 years. That’s almost unheard of these days for any sport. Rob Manfred couldn’t have, well, dreamed up a better scenario.