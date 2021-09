Ohio State is stacked, Penn State might be back on track and Michigan is quickly approaching the defining season of the Jim Harbaugh era. The three biggest programs in the Big Ten have plenty of storylines to follow heading into the 2021 season, but can any team in the conference keep up with the Buckeyes? It doesn't appear likely, even as they change quarterbacks and rely on C.J. Stroud to lead the program to a third straight playoff appearance. Stroud has plenty of help and Ohio State maintains, by far, the most-talented roster in the conference. The Buckeyes' last five recruiting classes rank No. 5 nationally on average, including three classes at No. 2.