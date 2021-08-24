Cancel
With worries about mask-less lunches as hole in reopening plan, some Seattle schools ordering tents for outdoor cafeterias

Cover picture for the articleSeattle Public Schools is preparing to welcome thousands of students back to its campuses next week even as the delta variant drives some of the highest rates of spread yet during the pandemic and Washington has joined states across the country in restoring its indoor masking requirements. With help from federal guidelines and the experiences and data from schools around the world, officials say they can provide a safe environment for kids when the new school year begins next week — even as access to a COVID-19 vaccine could still be weeks or months away. Some parents ready to sent their children back for in-person learning are calling on the district to address a hole in the plans — lunch time.

