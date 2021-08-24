Aussie RPG Broken Roads looks gorgeous in new trailer, but it's not coming until 2022

It is not the first time that we have talked to you about Skyblivion, the promising mod that aims to unite the complete experience of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion with the technology used by Bethesda to develop The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The project is quite ambitious, as it has about 50 people working on it and began to take shape almost a decade ago. Specifically, in 2012, just a few months after the launch of the successful fifth installment of the saga. While it is true that his arrival is unknown, the team responsible has shared a new trailer in which we can enjoy the new look of Cyrodiil.