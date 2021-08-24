Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Sablefish, halibut fisheries recertified by MSC

By The Cordova Times
thecordovatimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA collaborative effort by the Pacific Northwest fisheries industry landed the North Pacific fixed gear sablefish fishery recertification by the Marine Stewardship Council and also extended that certification to the Northern Southeast Inside’s sablefish fishery. Industry members from the Fishing Vessel Owners Association, Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association, Deep Sea Fishermen’s...

www.thecordovatimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sablefish#Fishery#Msc#Fisheries#Msc#Fvoa#Dsfu#Alfa#Spc#Fvoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
kymkemp.com

Recreational Pacific Halibut Fishery to Reopen Friday

Press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW):. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has announced that the recreational Pacific halibut fishery will reopen on Friday, Sept. 3 at 12 a.m. and remain open until Nov. 15 or until the quota is reached, whichever is earlier. Based on the current estimates of catch through June, CDFW estimates that 20,964 net pounds of the 39,260 net pound quota remain for anglers to catch.
Boston Herald

Lobster boat tracking coming to protect whales, fishery

PORTLAND, Maine — America’s lobster fishing businesses could be subjected to electronic tracking requirements to try to protect vulnerable right whales and get a better idea of the population of the valuable crustaceans. An arm of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, an interstate regulatory authority, said this month it...
Phys.org

How 'ghost' fishing gear affects at-risk species and fisheries' bottom line

Southwest Nova Scotia is one of Canada's most productive lobster fishing region, spanning more than 21,000 square kilometers and contributing a significant portion of the country's lobster supply. With a busy fishery, though, has come the growing challenge of abandoned, lost and discarded fishing gear (ALDFG)—a collection of traps, ropes,...
LifestylePosted by
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Giant Halibut Has A Go At Spearfisherman

Alaska. The last frontier. It’s the most rugged place in North America. A place where the lines between the every day lives of people and wild ecosystems are blurred. Many people in the state live still off the land and hunt, fish, and forage for their food like the pioneer days.
thecordovatimes.com

2021 Belugas Count cancelled

NOAA Fisheries has cancelled its popular beluga whale count in Anchorage for 2021, citing safety concerns as numbers of infected people continue to rise in the COVID-19 pandemic, but is still offering guidelines on how to help count these endangered whales. “Belugas Count is a family-focused event that brings together...
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Maine delegation deplores ‘hasty’ changes to whale rules affecting lobster fishery

A set of new rules to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale is on the way to being finalized by the federal government. But the rules include “hasty, late-breaking changes” that would “significantly harm the livelihoods of communities that depend on fishing and lobstering without meaningfully protecting whales,” U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Angus King, I-Maine, and U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine 1st District, and Jared Golden, D-Maine 2nd District, said in a letter to U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
Cordova, AKthecordovatimes.com

Prince William Sound humpy harvest is 3rd largest of decade

Harvests of pink salmon in Prince William Sound are the third highest odd-year catch of the decade, thanks in part of a robust return of wild stocks. “The highlight of this season has been the wild stocks returning stronger than anticipated, given the uncertainty about spawning success from the 2019 parent year that was assumed to be negatively impacted by drought conditions,” said Heather Scannell, area management seine biologist in Cordova for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
IndustrySun Chronicle

MONTI: NOAA initiatives improving fisheries at home and internationally

Last week, NOAA Fisheries announced two climate change initiatives that have direct impact on fish and habitat for anglers and released a report on international fisheries. Earlier this month, NOAA Fisheries released its 2021 Biennial Report to Congress on “Improving International Fisheries Management”. The report identified 31 nations and entities with vessels engaged in illegal, unreported or unregulated fishing activities; and/or for lack of a regulatory program to address fishing practices that result in the bycatch of protected living marine resources.
nationalfisherman.com

NMFS planning new whale protections for Atlantic gillnet and trap fisheries

NMFS officials are beginning a second phase in their drive to reduce fishing gear entanglement risks to endangered Atlantic right whales, fin whales and humpback whales, focusing next on East Coast pot and gillnet fisheries. The first phase, focused on the Northeast lobster and Jonah crab trap fisheries, is under...
KXRO.com

Letter asks USFWS to look at potential impacts of sea otter reintroduction

In a letter recently submitted to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), a number of seafood processors, ports, fishing associations, and related stakeholders asked the Service to conduct a thorough examination of the potential impacts to fisheries, ports, and coastal communities from sea otter reintroduction along the West Coast.
ktoo.org

How low chum runs changed the lives of these Western Alaska fisheries workers

For decades, Kwik’Pak Fisheries in the Western Alaska village of Emmonak has provided reliable summer employment in one of the state’s most unemployed regions. The company is the only fish processor on the Yukon River. But with salmon runs low and commercial fishing closed, it’s offering few jobs this summer....
Posted by
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Rockfish Catches Down 28% Since New Limits Imposed

Striped bass catches were down along the Atlantic coast last year, an early sign that tough regulations imposed across 15 states are helping the species recover from years of overfishing. A new report from the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission estimates that in 2020 nearly 5.1 million striped bass were...
thecordovatimes.com

Fish Factor: Statewide salmon harvest far exceeds 2020 catch

Alaska’s salmon landings have passed the season’s midpoint and by Aug. 7 the statewide catch had topped 116 million fish. State managers are calling for a projected total 2021 harvest of 190 million salmon, a 61% increase over 2020. Most of the salmon being caught now are pinks with Prince...
University of Florida

The Stone Crab Fishery

Written by Kate Rose, Graduate Student in Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences, UF IFAS School of Forestry, Fisheries & Geomatic Sciences. There is perhaps no seafood as quintessential to the Florida experience as the Florida stone crab. This crab is nearly completely a Florida fishery, and over 95% of stone crabs harvested are consumed here in Florida. The process of getting this animal’s meat from maritime to meal, however, is about as whacky as the state that it’s named after. Stone crabs exhibit autotomy, which means they can drop their limbs as a method of escape and regrow them later. Fishing practices capitalize on this by allowing fishermen to take one or both claws, where most of the meat resides, from the animal (assuming they are of minimum size) and returning it—alive—to the water. Most animals, aquatic or terrestrial, aren’t designed to be consumed and live to tell the tail. Even fewer are designed to recover from the experience!
ecowatch.com

96,000 Fish Die in Chlorine Leak at Norwegian Fish Farm

Nearly 100,000 fish have died after one of the world's largest salmon farming companies released 4,000 gallons of chlorine into a Norwegian fjord on Tuesday. Grieg Seafood, which is headquartered in Norway, said that the leak occurred in one of their fish slaughterhouses in the town of Alta in the Norwegian Arctic, as The Independent reported.
Rock Hill Herald

‘The refuge is closed’: Permits to be required for Cape Romain horseshoe crab harvest

For decades, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has allowed fishermen working for pharmaceutical companies to harvest horseshoe crabs from the beaches and salt marshes that make up South Carolina’s Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge without first conducting a review of how the harvest may be damaging wildlife, or requiring that fishermen apply for permits from the federal government.
Posted by
Hunter Cabot

The #1 Symptom of Delta May Surprise You - It Isn't a Cough

Covid-19 ultrastructural morphologyCDC on Unsplash. As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be.
Sciencedeseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
IndustryEntrepreneur

A Record-Breaking 44 Container Ships are Stuck Off the Coast of California

This story originally appeared on Business Insider. Forty-four freight ships are stuck awaiting entry into California's two largest ports, the highest number recorded since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marine Exchange of Southern California reported on Saturday. The queue is a result of the labor shortage, COVID-19-related disruptions,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy