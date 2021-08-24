Santander to buy out auto financing unit for $2.5B

Oak Hill Advisors (OHA), a leading alternative investment firm with more than $50 billion in assets, has led a $326.5 million investment in Workspace Property Trust. During the pandemic, suburban office was one of the best-performing property sectors in the United States, measured by its durable income. The U.S. suburban office market is extremely large, with approximately 2.7 billion square feet, offering opportunities for consolidation. Under the terms of this agreement, OHA is looking forward to being a capital partner to Workspace as it considers acquisitions and additional investments.