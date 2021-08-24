Cancel
Economy

Santander to buy out auto financing unit for $2.5B

By Greg Ryan
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 7 days ago
Santander Holdings USA currently owns an approximately 80% stake in the publicly traded Santander Consumer, which has seen record financial performance as demand for cars skyrockets.

Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

#Cars#Santander Holdings Usa#Santander Consumer
Personal FinancePosted by
pymnts

Brex Rolls Out Debt Financing Tool

Silicon Valley FinTech Brex is launching a new product to extend debt financing with longer terms and speedier due diligence to some of its select business customers. Brex CEO and Co-founder Henrique Dubugras said in a press release on Wednesday (Aug. 25) that the startup is always aiming to “support growing businesses,” and is launching new products as its customer base continues to grow.
BusinessAuto Remarketing

Santander Consumer USA to become private through $12.7B stock deal

DALLAS - The days of Santander Consumer USA Holdings (SC) as a publicly traded subprime auto finance company are numbered. SC revealed just before the Fourth of July that it had received a non-binding proposal from its majority shareholder — Santander Holdings USA (SHUSA) — to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of SC that are not currently owned by SHUSA.
RetailAmerican Banker

Santander paying $2.5B to acquire remaining stake in auto lender

Santander Holdings USA has upped the premium it will pay to acquire the 20% stake of its subprime auto lending affiliate that it doesn’t already own. The Spanish bank’s U.S. subsidiary has agreed to pay $2.5 billion for the remaining stake of Dallas-based Santander Consumer USA Holdings, the companies announced Tuesday.
Dallas, TXDallas News

Santander takes its subprime auto lender business private for $2.5 billion

The U.S. subsidiary of Spanish banking giant Banco Santander is taking Dallas-based subprime auto lender Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. private. To do this, it’s paying $2.5 billion for the 20% of shares it doesn’t already own, valuing the division at $12.5 billion. This is part of the Spanish bank’s strategy to focus on growth companies while its European revenue is stifled by low interest rates.
Economyeenews.net

Green finance company cinches $2.3B deal to go public

Fossil fuel-free banking just got more mainstream. Aspiration Partners Inc. announced yesterday that it’s set to become the first climate-focused, consumer-facing financial institution to go public — and that it could raise more than $400 million in the process. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing...
Businesskfgo.com

Santander Consumer agrees to go private in $12.7 billion deal

(Reuters) – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it had agreed to be taken private by its majority shareholder Santander Holdings USA, Inc. New York Stock Exchange-listed Santander Consumer said in a statement that Santander Holdings would buy its shares at $41.50 a piece in cash, representing an equity value of $12.7 billion.
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Home buying and selling platform Reali raises $250M in Series B round

Reali, a startup that wants to streamline second-time home buying, raised $250 million in Series B funding, with plans to scale its operations in California and eventually the rest of the country. Early-stage venture fund Zeev Ventures led the round, which included $75 million in equity, $25 million in venture...
Minneapolis, MNtcbmag.com

Branch Raises $48M in Series B Financing

Minneapolis-based Branch is flush with cash. The company, which offers businesses a platform to accelerate payments to employees or flexible workers, just secured $48 million in its Series B round of financing. “We’re really accelerating on a lot of different fronts with our products and into new markets. This came...
Oxford, NYCommercial Observer

Oxford Properties Will Buy Industrial Portfolio From KKR for $2.2B

Oxford Properties agreed to buy a 14.5 million-square-foot industrial portfolio from KKR for $2.2 billion, as the industrial market continues to be red-hot during the pandemic, the firms announced Tuesday. The deal, expected to close within the next few months, consists of 149 “infill” warehouses and distribution centers near larger...
StocksStreet.Com

As China Evergrande Shores Up Finances, Key Insider Cuts Stakes In Units

Billionaire Hui Ka-yan needs all the help he can get to shore up confidence in his beleaguered China Evergrande Group. Instead, insider selling by one of his lieutenants is causing its stock to wobble anew. Xia Haijun, vice-chairman and chief executive of the Shenzhen-based developer, sold about HK$115.6 million (US$14.8...
IndustryNBC Philadelphia

Lumber Executive Says Drop in Prices Has Reignited Demand for Building Projects

Sherwood Lumber executive Kyle Little told CNBC that the lumber industry is now rebuilding its inventory to match renewed product demand. Demand is "most notably in the commercial segment and into the multifamily unit segment," the industry veteran said on Thursday. Little said current lumber prices make "absolute sense" after...
Economymining.com

Billionaire SQM shareholder to auction 2.5 million B-series shares

A Chilean company with a large stake in lithium miner SQM said on Tuesday it would auction 2.5 million B-series shares it holds in the firm, according to a filing with the country’s financial regulator. The company, Pampa Calichera, controlled by influential SQM shareholder Julio Ponce, said the object of...
Economyirei.com

Oak Hill Advisors makes $326m investment in Workspace Property Trust

Oak Hill Advisors (OHA), a leading alternative investment firm with more than $50 billion in assets, has led a $326.5 million investment in Workspace Property Trust. During the pandemic, suburban office was one of the best-performing property sectors in the United States, measured by its durable income. The U.S. suburban office market is extremely large, with approximately 2.7 billion square feet, offering opportunities for consolidation. Under the terms of this agreement, OHA is looking forward to being a capital partner to Workspace as it considers acquisitions and additional investments.
Economybizjournals

Ikea pilots buy-back program in the United States

If you've gotten carried away hacking Ikea Billy bookshelves in the past, you might soon have an eco-friendly way to cull your inventory: the company beloved by DIYers and thrifty decorators is piloting a buy-back and resell program near its Pennsylvania U.S. headquarters as it explores entering the cyclical economy model that has exploded among eco-conscious consumers in the past few years.
Buying CarsHouston Chronicle

How To Cash In On The High Value Of Your Leased Car

Leasing a car fundamentally means you can’t just sell it whenever you want, and with used-vehicle prices at record highs and some dealerships nearly out of cars, millions of lease customers are ruefully looking at trade-in values. As it happens, lease customers actually can cash in on those high prices, and many people already have, even if they can’t easily sell their vehicles outright.
Credits & LoansPosted by
pymnts

US Bank, Mastercard Team Up On Fleet Expense Card

U.S. Bank will be working with Mastercard on a new card for fleet-related expenses, according to a press release. Called the U.S. Bank Voyager Mastercard, the new feature will build on U.S. Bank’s existing Voyager card, which allows customers to pay for fuel, maintenance and other expenses at more than 320,000 merchant locations, the release stated. Customers can use a single card to pay for a wide variety of fleet-related expenses at any merchant that accepts Mastercard.

