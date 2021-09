5 Quick Hits from the Bombers 18-16 win over the Calgary Stampeders Sunday night at IG Field:. 1. OPENING THOUGHTS: Andrew Harris is back, and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are starting to flash some of their old magic again. And, yes, one is absolutely positively linked to the other. It was far from perfect, but the Bombers rallied for a dramatic 18-16 win over the Calgary Stampeders in front of 22,806 on a spectacular Sunday night in south Winnipeg.