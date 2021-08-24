Cancel
Monterey County, CA

2021 Wine Grape Harvest Begins in Monterey County with a Sparkle

By Press Release
wineindustryadvisor.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePositive Outlook for Harvest Due to Mild Weather Pattern. MONTEREY COUNTY, CA, August 24, 2021 – Monterey County Vintners & Growers Association is excited to announce the beginning of the 2021 Monterey AVA wine grape harvest with Scheid Family Wines’ Isabelle’s Vineyard located along the River Road Wine Trail. Mild weather has given Monterey County winegrowers a positive outlook on the quality of the 2021 harvest.

