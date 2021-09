Cash prizes up for grabs if you can handle the HEAT at the Nampa Farmer's Market! Your chances are best if you've never done it, statistically speaking!. One clear cut sign of fall in the Treasure Valley is the return of the Nampa Farmer's Market's Hot Pepper Eating Contest! If you're thinking... "Well, I've never done this before, so I don't know..." You're the one who absolutely SHOULD partake in this contest because, statistically speaking, newbies are the most likely people to win (according to the tips page on their website). I don't know if that's because people who have done it before walk in with a sense of dread cause they know what the aftermath is like or if it's just pure luck. Either way, get after it newbies because the big cash prize is $300! Top three finishers get cash and everyone who partakes gets a t-shirt. It's pretty awesome.