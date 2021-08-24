Sofía Vergara Talks Being A Cancer Survivor, Reminds People Cancer Doesn’t Always Mean The End

At the latest Stand Up To Cancer TV fundraiser, Sofía Vergara got very personal. As one of the co-hosts of the telecast, Vergara was helping to raise money for cancer research. The actor also opened up about her own experience being diagnosed with thyroid cancer when she was 28 years old. Now 49, Vergara is a cancer survivor. During the event, the Modern Family star shared the first thing she did after finding out she had cancer.