Cancer

Sofía Vergara Talks Being A Cancer Survivor, Reminds People Cancer Doesn’t Always Mean The End

By Andrea Reindl
 7 days ago
When we think of Sofia Vergara, we think of a beautiful bombshell with great comedic timing and business savvy. It’s hard to believe that someone so funny and gorgeous experienced hardship and pain in their life. But Sofia Vergara definitely did. Vergara was diagnosed with thyroid cancer when she was 28 years old. Although she is in remission, the experience has shaped who she is today.

ABOUT

Dedicated to bringing you the latest news affecting the Latinx community.

 http://wearemitu.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thyroid Cancer#Cancer Survivor#Cancer Research#Su2c
