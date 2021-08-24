Cancel
Dough Wines, a Positive Impact Brand Benefiting James Beard Foundation, Names Magrino PR as US Agency of Record

 8 days ago

Brand Aims to Be Catalyst for Good by Driving Environmental, Equitable and Economical Change for Culinary and Beverage Industries. Dough Wines, created by Distinguished Vineyards & Wine Partners (DVWP) and marking the first-ever winery partnership for the James Beard Foundation, has named award-winning Magrino PR as its agency of record to spearhead media relations within the US market.

