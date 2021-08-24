Dough Wines, a Positive Impact Brand Benefiting James Beard Foundation, Names Magrino PR as US Agency of Record

When buses of tourists descend on Oregon’s lush Willamette Valley, the selfie-snapping masses invariably come in search of the same grape. Pinot Noir is the region’s most famous varietal, and for good reason: The thin-skinned grape thrives in Willamette Valley’s mild year-round climate, which boasts cool, wet winters and summers that are reliably warm and dry — perfect for producing expressive Pinot Noirs of various styles. But the Willamette Valley is still nascent as wine regions go, only officially established in 1983. A growing chorus of vintners say there’s still much to learn about what grapes might prosper there. What characteristics might such fruit reveal when grown in Oregon’s varied soils, which range from windblown silts to basalt-rich volcanic earth? The only way to find out, they say, is to plant vines and see what happens.