Dough Wines, a Positive Impact Brand Benefiting James Beard Foundation, Names Magrino PR as US Agency of Record
Brand Aims to Be Catalyst for Good by Driving Environmental, Equitable and Economical Change for Culinary and Beverage Industries. Dough Wines, created by Distinguished Vineyards & Wine Partners (DVWP) and marking the first-ever winery partnership for the James Beard Foundation, has named award-winning Magrino PR as its agency of record to spearhead media relations within the US market.wineindustryadvisor.com
Comments / 0