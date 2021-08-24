Cancel
Trai Turner On Leadership Role: ‘All I Could Do Is Go Out There And Show It In My Work’

By Steelers Depot
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrai Turner didn’t come to Pittsburgh to replace David DeCastro. He’ll do it anyway, in a sense, though he doesn’t approach it in that way. “I’m just the new right guard”, he told reporters earlier this offseason. Likewise, he didn’t join the Steelers to be a mentor to a bunch of young offensive linemen.

