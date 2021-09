I love a good craft beer as much as the next person, but sometimes, especially in the dog days of summer, nothing goes down smoother than a tall, cold cheap beer. Long before every flavor you could possibly imagine was shoved into a can or bottle or before we started importing fancy, expensive beers from all over the globe, your local grocery store, bar, bowling alley, or garage fridge was stocked full of one of only about five of six different kinds of inexpensive suds.