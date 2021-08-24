7 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin after Monday’s practice

Antonio Brown used to be the only one who loathes JuJu Smith-Schuster. That has changed now. The antics of JuJu Smith-Schuster have gotten the ire of both opposing teams and even Pittsburgh Steelers fans. He didn’t do himself any favor lately when he tried to take on the Milk Crate Challenge less than two weeks before the 2021 NFL season. Mike Tomlin certainly was not happy about it. When asked about Smith-Schuster, Tomlin didn’t waste time speaking what’s truly in his mind about the matter.