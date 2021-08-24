Cancel
Make Your Mark! Maddalena Wines Honors Visionary with New Empowering Tagline, Updated Package

By Press Release
wineindustryadvisor.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWine industry trailblazer Maddalena Riboli made her mark; Now winery inspires new generation of women to do same. Behind Maddalena Wines, the family-owned, certified sustainable, estate-grown Central Coast winery, there is Maddalena Riboli. At 98 years of age, Maddalena continues to inspire her winemaking family with her determination, vision, and ingenuity. Today, the winery announces a new tagline and new package to honor the woman who made her own mark and inspires a new generation of women. The new “Make Your Mark” campaign and bottle package are rolling out now. Visit the winery’s new website at https://maddalenawines.com/

wineindustryadvisor.com

