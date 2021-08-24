Cancel
Video Games

Dying Light 2: Stay Human trailer showcases new parkour moves and brutal melee combat

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 7 days ago
Today's Xbox stream at Gamescom kicked off with a new look at Dying Light 2: Stay Human, the zombie survival game coming from Techland in December. The gameplay trailer showcases the origins of the outbreak that brought down the city, before moving quickly into a showcase of high-flying parkour moves and brutal melee combat. It's all very "modern Dark Ages," as the developers put it during the presentation. The game itself is much more advanced than the original, though, with more double the parkour moves, which opens the door to new combat moves, such as using kicks to stagger enemies and then following up with further attacks.

