Des Moines, IA

Governor Reynolds, Iowa Department of Education award over $8.6 million in K-12 school mental health grants

kjan.com
 8 days ago

DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education today (Tuesday) announced over $8.6 million in competitive grants will be awarded to 64 school districts to assist them in providing mental health support and other wraparound services to students and families. The funds are provided through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER II), which is part of the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRSSA) Act passed in December 2020. Governors in each state were granted a share of discretionary dollars to address critical needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

