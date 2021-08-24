Cancel
The Resident season 5 promo hypes up another crisis

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we prepare for the premiere of The Resident season 5 on Tuesday, September 21, know that one of the biggest seasons yet is right around the corner. Want a better sense of this? Then just take a look at the new promo below! It’s only fifteen seconds long and it doesn’t contain an abundance of new footage, but at the same time, it also doesn’t need to. Instead, it just features tiny snippets of everything going on in Conrad Hawkins’ life, whether it be more drama at the hospital or his life as a husband and a father. There is a lot that he is going to balance coming up, and he also cannot forget along the way to take care of himself. There’s a lot of demons that he has from his past and he needs to be acutely aware that some of these could come out at just about any moment.

