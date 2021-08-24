Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milford, MA

Daily News All-Stars for boys volleyball

Milford Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis talented outside hitter left a lasting impression on his team in his first year playing for Milford. Guerra transferred back to his hometown school his sophomore year but couldn’t play volleyball as a junior due to COVID-19. So this spring, Guerra made the most of his first and final opportunity with the Scarlet Hawks. A senior captain, Guerra compiled 164 kills, 110 digs, 43 aces and 9 blocks, and was the best player on the court for each match, according to Milford coach Andrew Mainini. “Nobody is going to see him play and say he’s not a stud,” his coach said. The Tri-Valley League MVP and Daily News Player of the Year is also a gifted barber.

www.milforddailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, MA
Milford, MA
Sports
City
Milford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Natick, MA
Sports
City
Natick, MA
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson University#Northeastern University#Lasell University#Daily News All Stars#The Scarlet Hawks#The Tri Valley League Mvp#Daily News Player#Lincoln Sudbury A#Warriors#Elon University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy