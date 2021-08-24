Unexpected Fire Alarm Evacuates Guests From Disney World Resort
If you ever hear a fire alarm go off while at Disney World, it may be a cause for concern if it was unplanned, which is exactly what happened today. This morning, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Guests were evacuated from the Resort as an unplanned fire alarm went off. Typically, when Disney plans to have fire alarm tests at their Resorts, all Guests are made aware, and there is often signage in the main areas of the Resort, such as the lobby, to ensure that everyone knows why the alarm is going off and when.insidethemagic.net
