Coronavirus vaccines remain highly effective at stopping severe disease amid spread of delta, L.A. data show
Unvaccinated people in Los Angeles County were five times as likely to get infected with the coronavirus and 29 times as likely to be hospitalized as people who were fully immunized,newly released data from California show. It's the latest evidence that vaccines continue to reduce significantly the risk of severe illness - their fundamental purpose - despite the spread of the more contagious delta variant.www.sfgate.com
