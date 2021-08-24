Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

HOROSCOPE SIGNS: Your Brutal Revenge Style!

Posted by 
Johnjay and Rich
Johnjay and Rich
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20) You play the long game when it comes to revenge and you don't care how long it takes. By the time justice is served (in your mind), you seem completely detached and unemotional, but underneath you feel satisfaction. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

johnjayandrich.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Johnjay and Rich

Johnjay and Rich

2K+
Followers
378
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

It's Where #LoveUp Happens

 https://johnjayandrich.iheart.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#Good Cause#Computer#Taurus#Leo#Virgo#Libra#Capricorn#Aquarius#Pisces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
LifestyleIn Style

Your September Horoscope Is Here

Read on to find out what the sky has in store for your zodiac sign this month. Even though you don't technically don't have to trade your beach towel for pumpkin spice everything until the fall equinox on September 22, the whole month can feel like a switch flipping from the lazy, sultry, festive days of summer to the more organized, academic, ambitious vibe of autumn. It can even feel a bit like whiplash, given how focused the last two weeks of July and first two weeks of August — aka Leo season — are on self-expression, romance, and prioritizing pleasure. But now that several planets have shifted into Virgo — and Libra — we've become more tuned into self-improvement and partnerships over making the most of the moment. And while that might not sound exciting, the ninth month of the year is actually filled with plenty of chances to connect, transform, and get in your feelings in a way that can feel thoughtful, artistic, and even magical, thanks to the planetary influences at play.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

September 2021 horoscopes for every star sign

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for September 2021? It's all in the cards... (The Sun, The Hierophant, Four of Coins) The Sun and The Hierophant combine to nudge you towards joining in with something bigger than yourself, a cause or campaign or spiritual path that inspires you. True and lasting joy and prosperity is to be found in the role you could play there, serving a ~greater good~. You can be a fantastic team player when you’re aligned on a bigger goal. The Four of Coins reveals this new pursuit will get you out of a rut you feel you’ve fallen into. It will reinvigorate your lifestyle. Go join in!
Relationshipspurewow.com

The 2 Zodiac Signs Who Are Heartbreakers (& One Who Loves Being in Love)

Relationships are hard work. And while some couples will go to great lengths to make it last forever—going to counseling, planning lavish dates and trying to meet their partner’s every need—others are more than happy to cut ties and move on with their lives. This might have something to do with their sun sign, so find out the two zodiac signs who are heartbreakers and one who loves being in love.
Lifestyleqcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You still might have to deal with some lingering confusion that marked a recent workplace situation. But for the most part, you should now be well on your way to your next project. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) A new commitment might demand...
LifestyleElite Daily

Your September Horoscope Promises An Exciting End To A Busy Summer

Though summer may be coming to an end, don’t expect life to slow down too much. Virgo season tends to prompt a lot of productivity for each sign, as everyone scrambles to get their lives together after a lively, active, and possibly strenuous three months. With all of that exhausting energy in the rearview, it’s time to reevaluate your priorities and make some adjustments if necessary. Since Virgo is a mutable earth sign, it shouldn’t be too challenging. Your September 2021 monthly horoscope actually promises a productive and efficient end to a busy summer.
AstronomyRefinery29

Tonight’s Rare Full Moon In Aquarius Is Bringing Major Surprises

On Sunday, August 22nd, a full moon in Aquarius will perfect in the sky. This will be our second Aquarius full moon of Leo season, an uncommon occurrence. As such, it’s only right that the stars of Aquarius preside over this lunation, since Aquarians are well known for having uncommon and unique affinities. Rare is the Aquarius who, hearing an opinion, doesn’t gently interject: “Hmm, that’s not how I experience it.” While it may feel contrarian, Aquarians rarely mean to disprove the positions of others. Rather, they seek multiplicity and, as a fixed sign, they engage multiplicity steadily, much as the wind carries many waves, as the sky suspends innumerable worlds. They acknowledge your reality, and layer on another.
LifestyleAOL Corp

What the 2021 Blue Moon Means for Your Zodiac Sign

When it comes to astrology, it’s not just the sun that shapes your world. The moon is also incredibly influential, which is why you’ll want to pay particular attention to August 2021’s blue moon. But first, a primer on this lunar phenomenon. There are two types of blue moons: the second full moon in one month, or the third of fourth full moons in a season. Basically, it’s an extra cycle of the full moon that doesn’t usually happen (and no, it’s not actually blue). On August 22, 2021, we will see a seasonal blue moon.
Lifestylehigherperspectives.com

The 5 Most Intuitive Zodiac Signs With A Psychic Ability

Some zodiac signs were gifted with an ability to see beyond the exterior of those around them and directly into the core of their souls. They have such an intuitive nature that it provides them with a psychic ability to read others really well. They're able to pick up on even subtle changes of demeanor and body language. Find out if you're on of them.
LifestylePosted by
@wearemitu

FIERCE Horoscopes: What This Upcoming Virgo Season Has In Store For Your Zodiac

It’s time to wind down with our most dependable bestie during Virgo season. As we end our summer days and prepare for Fall, Virgo season helps us transition with ease courtesy of its mutable sign energy from August 23rd through September 22nd. Virgo, as part of the mutable sign family, is crowned with such a reputation because it helps us change seasons like its other Zodiac mutable siblings: Sagittarius, Pisces and Gemini.
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Aug. 25, 2021: Happy birthday Blair Underwood; Aquarius, confirm appointments

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Blair Underwood was born in Tacoma, Wash., on this day in 1964. This birthday star portrayed Owen Hall on the series “Quantico” and Andrew Garner on “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” and he played Jonathan Rollins on the long-running series “L.A. Law.” He has also appeared on episodes of “Your Honor,” “Dear White People” and “The Good Wife.” Underwood’s film rsum includes parts in “The Trip to Bountiful” and “Rules of Engagement.”
LifestyleSFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 8/23/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Helpful criticism should never devolve into a battle of the wills. Try a different approach. Demonstrating an improvement is always better than demanding it. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Tight finances force you to ask for help. This won't sit well with your...
CelebritiesWillits News

Horoscopes Aug. 19, 2021: Matthew Perry, take care of business

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Manny Jacinto, 32; Christina Perri, 35; Matthew Perry, 52; John Stamos, 58. Happy Birthday: Take care of business. Leave nothing to chance. Opportunity is present, but discipline and reliability are required if you want to come out on top. Look at the possibilities; refuse to let what others do influence or sidetrack you. Concentrate on stabilizing your life and relationships with the people you care about most. Romance and physical improvements are favored. Your numbers are 3, 12, 22, 28, 34, 36, 47.
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for Aug. 24, 2021: Taurus, contentment is found in commitments; Virgo, deep discussions may be hard

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Beth Riesgraf was born in Belle Plaine, Minn., on this day in 1978. This birthday star portrayed Parker on the TV series “Leverage” from 2008 to 2012. More recently, she played Dr. Maeve Donovan on “Criminal Minds” and Sonia Holloway on “68 Whiskey.” She also appeared on episodes of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Stranger Things” and “SEAL Team.” Her film work includes roles in “I Hate Kids,” “In Search of Fellini” and “Intruders.”
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Your Horoscope for the Week of August 22

Overview: Let’s have “the talk”! Monday’s trine between Venus and Saturn helps us move from unspoken expectations to verbal agreements. Tuesday’s opposition between Mercury in Virgo and Neptune in Pisces wants us to fact-check assumptions and projections with critical analysis. Sunday’s Grand Earth Trine between the Moon in Taurus, Mercury in Virgo, and Pluto in Capricorn stabilizes us in embodiment, pleasure, and joy.
LifestyleHelloGiggles

Your Weekly Horoscope, August 22nd to 28th: A Tsunami of Emotions Will Shift Your Thinking

Get ready to feel major emotions during this week's horoscope! The blue full moon in Aquarius falls hours before the Sun enters Virgo on August 22nd. This is a day of change, shifts, and introspection. Venus, which is in Libra, connects with the Nodes of Destiny on August 22nd and Saturn, which is retrograde in Aquarius, on August 23rd, creating structure in relationships.
LifestyleMetroTimes

Free Will Astrology (Aug. 25-31)

ARIES: March 21 – April 19: Aries mythologist Joseph Campbell advised us to love our fate. He said we should tell ourselves, "Whatever my fate is, this is what I need." Even if an event seems inconvenient or disruptive, we treat it as an opportunity, as an interesting challenge. "If you bring love to that moment, not discouragement," Campbell said, "you will find the strength." Campbell concludes that any detour or disarray you can learn from "is an improvement in your character, your stature, and your life. What a privilege!" Few signs of the zodiac are inclined to enthusiastically adopt such an approach, but you Aries folks are most likely to do so. Now is an especially favorable time to use it.
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Aug. 4, 2021: Happy birthday Billy Bob Thornton; Scorpio, loved-one steps up the romance

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Billy Bob Thornton was born in Hot Springs, Ark., on this day in 1955. This birthday star won a 1997 Oscar for his writing and was nominated for another Oscar for his acting in “Sling Blade.” Thornton earned another Oscar nomination in 1999 for his performance in “A Simple Plan.” He garnered a 2014 Emmy nomination for his role as Lorne Malvo on “Fargo,” and he currently stars as Billy McBride on the streaming series “Goliath.”
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for Aug. 6, 2021: Cancer, easy come, easy go; Aquarius, pace yourself

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Ty Simpkins was born in New York City on this day in 2001. This birthday star began his acting career as an infant, portraying Jack Manning on the TV soap “One Life to Live” in 2001. He would go on to play Jude Cooper Bauer on “Guiding Light” and has since appeared on episodes of “Chimerica,” “Private Practice” and “CSI.” On the big screen, Simpkins’ film rsum includes performances in “Avengers: Endgame,” “Jurassic World” and “Insidious.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy