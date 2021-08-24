Daily News All-Stars for boys volleyball

This talented outside hitter left a lasting impression on his team in his first year playing for Milford. Guerra transferred back to his hometown school his sophomore year but couldn’t play volleyball as a junior due to COVID-19. So this spring, Guerra made the most of his first and final opportunity with the Scarlet Hawks. A senior captain, Guerra compiled 164 kills, 110 digs, 43 aces and 9 blocks, and was the best player on the court for each match, according to Milford coach Andrew Mainini. “Nobody is going to see him play and say he’s not a stud,” his coach said. The Tri-Valley League MVP and Daily News Player of the Year is also a gifted barber.