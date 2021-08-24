Netflix Releases ‘Maya and the Three’ Teaser & Full Cast

Check out the teaser trailer for Maya and the Three, Netflix's upcoming animated event told in 9 chapters. In a fantastical world, where magic turns the world and four kingdoms rule the lands, a brave and rebellious warrior princess named Maya is about to celebrate her fifteenth birthday and coronation. But everything changes when the gods of the underworld arrive and announce that Maya's life is forfeit to the God of War--a price she must pay for her family's secret past. If Maya refuses, the whole world will suffer the gods' vengeance. To save her beloved family, her friends, and her own life, Maya embarks on a thrilling quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy that foretells the coming of three great warriors who will help her defeat the gods and save humankind. Maya and the Three stars Zoe Saldaña, Gabriel Iglesias, Allen Maldonado, Stephanie Beatriz, Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, Alfred Molina, Kate del Castillo, Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin, Rosie Perez, Queen Latifah, Wyclef Jean, Jorge R. Gutiérrez, Sandra Equihua, Isabela Merced, Chelsea Rendon, Joaquín Cosío, Carlos Alazraqui, Eric Bauza and Rita Moreno. Jorge R. Gutiérrez, Silvia Olivas, Doug Langdale, Candie Kelty Langdale serve as writers on Maya and the Three, with Jeff Ranjo as Head of Story. Jorge R. Gutiérrez is Executive Producer, with Silvia Olivas, Jeff Ranjo as Co-Executive Producers, and Tim Yoon as Producer. Maya and the Three, directed and created by Jorge R. Gutiérrez, arrives on Netflix this fall.