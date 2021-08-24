Cancel
Browns’ McKinley returns to team after 3-week absence

By TOM WITHERS
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
FILE - Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Takkarist McKinley (55) runs a drill during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility in Berea, Ohio, in this Tuesday, June 15, 2021, file photo. Browns defensive end Takk McKinley has returned to the team after leaving training camp last month for personal reasons. McKinley took part in the early walk-through portion of practice Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, before he was seen heading into the training facility as the Browns were stretching. Coach Kevin Stefanski said McKinley, who signed a one-year free agent contract with Cleveland in March, came back a few days ago.(AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns defensive end Takk McKinley has returned to the team after leaving training camp last month for personal reasons.

McKinley took part in the early walkthrough portion of practice on Tuesday before he was spotted heading into the training facility as the Browns began stretching.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said McKinley, who signed a one-year free agent contract with Cleveland in March, came back a few days ago.

“He’s doing well, working through it and hopefully we’ll see more of him as we go,” Stefanski said. “He’s in a good place, ready to go.”

The Browns are hoping McKinley can bring experience and depth to their line as a backup for star ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. McKinley seemed to be playing well early in training camp before he left following a July 31 practice for unspecified reasons.

Stefanski hasn’t divulged any specifics on why the 25-year-old McKinley has been out.

“We support all of our guys, in the building, outside the building,” Stefanski said. “So he has our support, has my support and then I think the guys are excited to have him back.”

McKinley was drafted in the first round by Atlanta in 2017. He spent four seasons with the Falcons before being waived last season. He was claimed by two other teams and then was placed on injured reserve by Las Vegas after failing his physical.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

