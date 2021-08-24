Reinstitution of death penalty a step backward
I respectfully disagree with Joseph Webb's letter to the editor (Aug. 18) that recommended the reinstitution of the death penalty in the state of Illinois. Although I understand the anger and the frustrations that most of us feel about the senseless violence that we witness and sometimes personally experience day after day in our city, I do not believe that an individual's acts of barbarism should be dealt with by the state's institutionalized acts of barbarism.
