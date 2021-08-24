Cancel
Illinois State

Reinstitution of death penalty a step backward

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI respectfully disagree with Joseph Webb’s letter to the editor (Aug. 18) that recommended the reinstitution of the death penalty in the state of Illinois. Although I understand the anger and the frustrations that most of us feel about the senseless violence that we witness and sometimes personally experience day after day in our city, I do not believe that an individual’s acts of barbarism should be dealt with by the state’s institutionalized acts of barbarism.

