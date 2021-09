I don't think it's an exaggeration to say that was award-worthy drama. For far too long this story has been inexplicably sidelined in favour of the endless Tyrone, Fiz and Alina rubbish so I'm glad that a story worth telling actually got the platform it deserved tonight. The flashbacks didn't disappoint and I'm so glad that we got to see the events play out through the eyes of Nina, Corey, Kelly and Seb. I also have to commend the acting, especially of Mollie Gallagher, Harry Visinoni, Millie Gibson and Maximus Evans. All knocked it out of the park tonight in a story that was tough to watch, yet sensitively told. I'm not on Twitter but I sincerely hope it's getting all the praise it deserves.