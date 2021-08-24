High school volleyball: Cayuga ranked 11th in TGCA polls

Aerin Thompson (4) celebrates with her teammates during their set against Chapel Hill at the Palestine varsity volleyball tournament. JUWAN LEE

AUSTIN – The Cayuga Ladycats are ranked 11th in the latest Texas Girls Coaching Association polls.

The Cayuga Ladycats placed third in the gold bracket of the Eustace varsity volleyball tournament last weekend and third in the Palestine tournament the weekend before.

Cayuga also took down the Westwood Lady Panthers in four sets Tuesday evening – 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 20-25.

They sit 10-2 on the season with a home game against Palmer tonight before they travel to Athens this weekend for their 24-team tournament.

Texas Girls Coaches Association

August 23, 2021

State Volleyball Poll

Class 2A (includes Class 1A)

1. Fayetteville 14-0

2. Bosqueville 11-0

3. Beckville 17-2

4. Bremond 15-2

5. Iola 11-6

6. Benjamin 9-0

7. Wink 9-1

8. Thrall 13-5

9. Crawford 9-6

10. Schulenburg 11-7

11. Cayuga 10-2

12. Plains 9-2

13. San Isidro 12-3

14. Tom Bean 8-2

15. D'Hanis 8-2

Class 3A

1. East Bernard 12-0

2. Lorena 17-2

3. White Oak 10-0

4. Harmony 10-0

5. Boyd 7-0

6. Shallowater 12-1

7. Holliday 15-2

8. Bushland 7-1

9. Anderson-Shiro 10-2

10. Scurry-Rosser 6-1

11. Gunter 11-2

12. Hallettsville 9-2

13. S & S Consolidated 8-2

14. Paradise 8-2

15. Breckenridge 4-1

Class 4A

1. Celina 12-0

2. Pleasanton 16-1

3. Kennedale 13-2

4. Farmersville 16-1

5. Hereford 12-2

6. Argyle 12-3

7. Wimberley 11-3

8. Carthage 10-2

9. Rockport-Fulton 10-2

10. Aubrey 8-1

11. Bellville 12-9

12. Decatur 7-5

13. Alvarado 8-1

14. Stephenville 11-2

15. Benbrook 9-2

Class 5A

1. Barbers Hill 17-1

2. Highland Park 10-3

3. Lucas Lovejoy 10-4

4. College Station 16-2

5. New Braunfels Canyon 16-4

6. McAllen 13-1

7. Frisco Independence 14-4

8. Lufkin 12-1

9. Frisco Lone Star 11-1

10. Gregory-Portland 13-4

11. Pflugerville Hendrickson 15-2

12. Leander Rouse 13-5

13. Greenville 14-2

14. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 9-2

15. Dripping Springs 13-9

Class 6A

1. The Woodlands 18-0

2. Flower Mound 12-1

3. San Antonio Brandeis 16-0

4. Plano West 11-3

5. Cypress Ranch 16-1

6. Coppell 14-1

7. V.R. Eaton 14-1

8. Austin 14-3

9. McKinney Boyd 12-1

10. Arlington Martin 11-1

11. Ridge Point 11-1

12. Pearland Dawson 10-1

13. San Antonio Clark 14-3

14. Round Rock Cedar Ridge 17-3

15. San Antonio Reagan 15-4