Cocke County, TN

Hello Gorgeous car show and beauty pageants this Saturday

Newport Plain Talk
 7 days ago

NEWPORT—The Hello Gorgeous car show and beauty pageant fundraiser will be held this Saturday, August 28 at the Cocke County Fairgrounds. Hello Gorgeous is a 501 ©(3) non-profit organization that provides resources for women battling cancer. They offer helpful easy to use books, online courses, Hope Chest gift boxes, and the Hello Gorgeous surprise head to toe complimentary makeovers in affiliate salons across the country.

