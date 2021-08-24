Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Veteran Wrestler Will Be The New Top Heel On WWE NXT

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 8 days ago

PWInsider is reporting that Johnny Gargano will be positioned as the new top heel on the WWE NXT roster. This comes after Karrion Kross dropped the NXT Championship to Samoa Joe at TakeOver 36 and is on the main roster full-time now. On the flip side, Adam Cole’s contract expires on Friday.

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Dunne
Person
Dexter Lumis
Person
Samoa Joe
Person
Karrion Kross
Person
Oney Lorcan
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Johnny Gargano
Person
Candice Lerae
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxt Championship#Nxt Takeover#Combat#Pwinsider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Details On What Happened Between Nia Jax & Charlotte Flair On WWE Raw

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Oklahoma City, OK at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on the USA Network, Nia Jax got a win over WWE Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match. It was a rough match and with spots messed up or...
WWEstillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Reveals New Ring Name?

WWE has released a number of surprising talents this year, and fans were shocked when the company announced back in June that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been released. Strowman’s non-compete clause is set to expire soon, and now everyone is wondering where he might end up next. Braun...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Signs Massive New Contract

Will AEW or Impact ‘get these hands?!’ WWE released former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman to the shock of many within the WWE Universe earlier this year. This has led fans everywhere to speculate what would be next for the former leader of the ‘Strowman Express’ and while people have speculated both All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, it appears that you won’t have to wait much longer. Braun Strowman recently ‘ripped off’ this top AEW star.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nia Jax Gets In ‘Real Fight’ With Charlotte Flair

Mick Foley tweeted, “Just wondering…WTF was up with that Nia Jax vs. Charlotte Flair match?” Many fans pointed out that it appeared to turn into a real fight. Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
UFCTMZ.com

MMA Fighter Kyle 'Boom' Reyes Dead At 30, Days After Surgery

MMA fighter Kyle "Boom" Reyes -- who trained out of Randy Couture's gym in Las Vegas -- died on Monday ... days after his family said he underwent surgery. Reyes was born in Guam ... and made his professional MMA debut in 2009 for the Pacific Xtreme Combat promotion. Kyle...
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE RUMOR: Huge Heel Turn Coming Soon

That’s one way to go. One of the more confusing situations in WWE is the way they bring up wrestlers from NXT. While the wrestlers have a tendency to be rather successful with a character or style in NXT, WWE has a history of resetting things. That has not exactly played out well every time, but now they seem ready to try it again with an interesting combination.
WWEYardbarker

WWE Making A Mistake Turning Becky Lynch Heel

At Summerslam, one of WWE’s top performer’s men or women returned in The Man Becky Lynch. And as previously written, her return was botched. Now reports are coming out that she has turned heel. And if that is the case, then if we replay the entire scenario over again from Summerslam, and we look at it from a WWE perspective where Lynch won the Smackdown Women’s Championship over Bianca Belair, then Lynch was the heel and Belair was the sympathetic babyface.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Vince McMahon Ripped Up The WWE Raw Script Several Times

It was described as a “crazy” day backstage at WWE Monday Night Raw as the show underwent various changes. WWE announced that Bobby Lashley would face Sheamus on Monday’s Raw, but that didn’t happen. Instead, RKO Bro defended the Raw Tag Team Championship against Lashley and MVP instead of the planned Sheamus vs. Lashley match.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Preview For Tonight: Ilja Dragunov To Appear, Io Shirai Returns To Action, More

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be a taped show, filmed last week from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Tonight’s show will be headlined with an appearance by new NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov, who will be making his first appearance since winning the title from WALTER at Takeover 36.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (8/30): WWE RAW Review, Brock Lesnar, TV Ratings, Sasha Banks, Adam Cole

Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar), and Jack Farmer (@RealJackFarmer) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. Support for the Wrestling Inc. podcast is brought to you by ​MANSCAPED™​, who is the best in men’s below-the-waist grooming champions of the world. ​MANSCAPED™ offers precision-engineered tools for your family jewels. MANSCAPED™ just launched their fourth generation trimmer, The Lawn Mower® 4.0. You heard that right….The 4.0! Join over 2 million men worldwide who trust MANSCAPED™, with this exclusive offer for you… 20% off and free worldwide shipping with the code: WINC20 at manscaped.com.
WWEringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Unrecognizable In New Photo Shoot

Charlotte Flair is all about maintaining her presence in the public eye and that isn’t going to change. She is known for her photo shoots, but this new set of pictures caused some fans to do a doubletake. The Queen dropped several photos on her Instagram page where she looked...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Drew McIntyre ‘Permanently Leaving’ WWE Raw?

Drew McIntyre remains one of the top Superstars in all of WWE and has competed against the best stars in the company. He is also a former WWE Champion as he won the title on two different occasions. Drew McIntyre was unable to win the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley on Night One of WrestleMania despite his best efforts. In a repeat of what took place at WrestleMania 37, Drew McIntyre competed against Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman for the WWE Championship on Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Despite putting on an incredible performance, the Scottish Warrior was not able to win the WWE Title again. Drew McIntyre could also be going to a new pro wrestling promotion.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Rikishi Reacts To His Third Son Signing With WWE, Eva Marie Upset With Doudrop

As you’d expect, Eva Marie wasn’t happy with Doudrop following RAW and took to Twitter to vent once again. She said,. “She should be fined and sanctioned for sullying the rules of sportsmanlike conduct that WWE holds sacred! This is a sad night for the sport of Wrestling.” She added, “If @DoudropWWE didn’t cheap shot me, I would’ve been able to show everyone my shooting star press tonight on #WWERaw #EVALution #TheFaceOfMondayNightRaw.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Asuka Bad Medical News Surprises WWE Fans

Asuka has not been on WWE programming in several months after getting her teeth literally knocked out ‘The Queen of Spades’ Shayna Baszler. It was also feared that Asuka had a concussion as well. In an update to this, it was revealed that Asuka finally got her teeth fixed, taking to social media via Twitter to thank her dentist.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Announces New Deal, Is It AEW?

Braun Strowman has announced a new deal, and it isn’t with AEW or Impact Wrestling:. From the propaganda desk of the essential character (ec3) Are you born a monster? Or is it something you become?. After his shocking dismissal from the corporate wrestling realm, join Adam Scherr on a journey...
UFCPosted by
MiddleEasy

MMA Veteran Kyle Reyes Pronounced Dead, MMA Community Mourns

Another MMA fighter has been taken from this world. Kyle Reyes was only 30 years old before he lost his life inside a Las Vegas hospital room. At the time, he was undergoing surgery on his torn left bicep. The operation wasn’t successful. Over the course of the next 24...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Matt Cardona Explains Why He Is No Longer In AEW

Matt Cardona is the guest on the latest Talk Is Jericho podcast with Chris Jericho. During it, he spoke about his time in AEW last year and why he ended up leaving. “I loved it. It was super cool. Do I wish it was with people there? Sure, it is what it is. Everyone was super welcoming. It’s something I definitely needed. Sometimes perception is reality. When people are like, ‘Oh my God. He got so good. He got in great shape.’ If you want to believe that, sure, but I was in the same shape I was in for years. AEW, it just didn’t work out at the time. There’s so many people there, and there just wasn’t anything for me at the time. No hard feelings, not to say I’ll never be there again, because I would love to be.Obviously, there’s no doubt AEW is the place to be. It’s the talk of the wrestling business every single week. Timing is everything, and it wasn’t the right time.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Replacing’ Triple H In WWE

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has seemingly decided to make some huge changes to NXT. This will also change the approach of how they will bring in new talents to the gold and black brand. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and a few others were in control of the black and gold brand but now it appears that is about to change as the leadership will see a shift. CM Punk: ‘I Was Going To Die In WWE’
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Matt Riddle Got Some Backstage Heat For His Roman Reigns Comments

Matt Riddle recently spoke with Bleacher Report to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he had this to say about Roman Reigns, who took credit for the success of WWE SummerSlam:. “No disrespect to Roman, he seems like a swell fella, but at the same time, it’s like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy