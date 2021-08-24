‘Our Lives Matter’: Elijah McClain’s Mother Reflects On Second Anniversary Of His Encounter With Aurora Police
(CBS4) — Tuesday marks two years since Elijah McClain‘s encounter with Aurora police officers. He died six days later, on Aug. 30, 2019. McClain was walking home from a convenience store when someone called 911 to report a suspicious person. McClain was wearing a black ski mask, which family members said he did because he was anemic and tended to get cold. He stood 5-foot-6 and weighed 140 pounds. He was not armed with any weapons.denver.cbslocal.com
