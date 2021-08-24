Cancel
Another Big Celebrity Pleads ‘Jeopardy!’ To Hire LeVar Burton

 7 days ago
Many were outraged when executive producer Mike Richards was named the newest daily host of Jeopardy! Even more were angry when his former podcast was uncovered because Mike had said a lot of offensive things on it. Mike ended up stepping down so the search for the new game show host continues. Another big celebrity is pleading the network to hire LeVar Burton.

Actor LeVar Burton has said he has wanted the job for a long time. He was one of the guest hosts and is a very popular choice among fans. Family Guy creator and actor Seth MacFarlane was the latest celebrity to tweet their support of LeVar. He wrote, “Dear Jeopardy people: Jesus H. Trebek, hire @levarburton.”

Seth MacFarlane is the latest celebrity to endorse LeVar Burton to become ‘Jeopardy!’ host

While many fans agreed, others thought that LeVar was awkward on stage. Others hope for a woman to fill the spot. However, other celebrities are hoping for LeVar to get the job including Dick Van Dyke, LeVar’s Star Trek co-stars, and many more.

THE ORVILLE, Seth MacFarlane in ‘The Road Not Taken’, season finale, (Season 2, ep. 214, airs April 25, 2019). photo: Kevin Estrada / ©Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

After Mike’s exit, the show is looking for guest hosts again until they decide on the permanent host. Actress Mayim Bialik was hired as the host for special events. Many assume that she was not promoted to daily show host because she is currently working on another show.

This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows “Jeopardy!” guest host LeVar Burton on the set of the game show. (Carol Kaelson/Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP) ORG XMIT: CAPM115 / Sony Pictures Production

There will be new episodes featuring Mike as he hosted five new episodes when he was named the host. Who do you hope will be named the permanent host?

