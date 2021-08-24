Cancel
Torrence and Hagan take trophies in Brainerd

By Adam Sinclair
Posted by 
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Steve Torrence has now won at every track on the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series circuit, finally solving Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday and picking up a memorable Top Fuel victory at the 39th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Matt Hagan (Funny Car) also won at the 12th race...

