Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Women soccer players leave Afghanistan on evacuation flight

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Players from Afghanistan women’s national soccer team had an “important victory” on Tuesday when they were among a group of more than 75 people evacuated on a flight from Kabul. Global soccer players’ union FIFPRO thanked the Australian government for making the evacuation of players, team...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
57K+
Followers
29K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Soccer#Soccer Players#Taliban#Ap#Australian#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
U.S. Politicsthelibertydaily.com

Seven Busloads of American Women Refused Entry to Airport, Now in Taliban’s Hands

The nightmare scenario in Afghanistan is worse than the vast majority of Americans realize as mainstream media refuses to report the truth from the ground. Making the disinformation worse is the White House’s attempts to hide the facts in an obvious PR campaign. With thousands of Americans stranded and now being hunted, the Biden regime is focused on optics.
Public Safetywashingtonnewsday.com

According to an Afghan witness, the Taliban has begun torturing women.

According to an Afghan witness, the Taliban has begun torturing women. Since the Taliban seized power on August 15, when the United States and its allies withdrew the majority of their military forces from Afghanistan, a woman in Afghanistan has said that she has witnessed the Taliban abusing women. Public...
Posted by
Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Afghanistan's female pop star Aryana Sayeed escapes

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 20 (ANI): Afghanistan's biggest female pop star Aryana Sayeed on Thursday confirmed her escape after the Taliban takeover of Kabul city. "I am well and alive and after a couple of unforgettable nights, I have reached Doha, Qatar and am awaiting my eventual flight back home to Istanbul," Sayeed told her 1.3 million Instagram followers.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

US Marine who saved baby at Kabul airport identified

U.S. officials confirmed Friday that a baby seen in viral video being handed to American service members over the top of a barbwire fence at Kabul’s airport is now safe inside the perimeter, and it is in part due to the help of a Marine. "I can confirm the uniformed...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

‘We’re not asking permission’: US veteran launches major private operation to rescue remaining Afghan allies

As the last US military plane took off from Kabul just after midnight on Tuesday, it left behind an estimated 60,000 Afghan allies and hundreds of American citizens who had been unable to escape in time - for many, a dismal and dishonourable finish to the 20-year conflict.For retired LTC Scott Mann, who served multiple tours in Afghanistan, it was not something he was prepared to live with. “We know instinctively, you know, in our gut, in our solar plexus, that we don’t leave our friends. We don’t leave anybody behind and we keep our promises” he said.Mr Mann,...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Not only do the Taliban live on opium

Canadian journalist Graeme Smith traveled for nearly 15 years in Afghanistan. First as a reporter, perhaps one of the Westerners who has covered the country for the longest time, and then as a consultant for analysis centers such as International Crisis Group, where he currently works. He has had contacts with everyone, including the Taliban. He knows a lot, of which more, and even so he warns: “We experts don’t have answers. The Taliban are a secret organization and nobody knows how they are financed ”. That said, there are approximations to the sources that have filled their coffers until the reconquest of Kabul. And there are many. According to a report recently gathered by UN member states for the Security Council, the annual income of the Taliban ranges from $ 300 million to $ 1.6 billion, an undoubtedly wide range. This report does specify the origin of the money: drug trafficking and opium production, extortion, kidnapping and ransom demand, exploitation of mineral areas, taxes in their control areas, individual donations and donations from non-governmental organizations.
Worlddallassun.com

Over 570 Taliban terrorists killed in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The Afghan government forces have eliminated over 570 terrorists of the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) in the past 24 hours, the defense ministry said on Monday. "579 Taliban terrorists were killed and 161 others were wounded as a result of ANDSF operations...
RelationshipsTODAY.com

How to adopt Afghan refugee children

The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has left thousands of refugees with no place to turn, many of them children. "No one chooses to become a refugee. Refugees are human beings like all of us who are forced to run for their lives to escape war, violence or persecution," Christopher Boian, senior communications officer for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Washington, D.C., told TODAY Parents.
WorldPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: French airlifts ambassador, troops and Afghans

PARIS — A military transport aircraft has brought home French special forces, embassy staff in Kabul and France’s ambassador along with the last group of Afghan refugees able to make the final evacuation. Defense Minister Florence Parly and Prime Minister Jean Castex were present to welcome the arrival of the...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan: Which countries are taking in Afghan refugees?

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has seen tens of thousands of Afghans flee the country to escape the jihadists’ brutal rule.More than 18,000 people have been flown out of Kabul since the militants took over on 15 August, as the United Nations refugee agency warned that the “vast majority” of Afghans have “no clear way out”.According to the agency, more than 550,000 Afghans have been internally displaced since January. This is on top of some 3 million people that were already uprooted at the start of the year.Shabia Mantoo, spokesperson of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has warned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy