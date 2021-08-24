Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

On his way out the door, Cuomo grants clemency to a terrorist

By Zachary Faria
Washington Examiner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn his way out the door, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had one final gift for the people of New York: commuting the sentence of a terrorist. Cuomo commuted the sentence of David Gilbert, the father of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Boudin had previously asked Cuomo to help his father, who he felt was treated too harshly by the criminal justice system. According to Boudin, Gilbert was simply an unarmed getaway driver.

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 99

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
Person
Peter Paige
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#San Francisco#Mercenaries#The New York Times#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsnickiswift.com

The Truth About Chris Cuomo's Relationship With His Brother Andrew

Andrew Cuomo has always had a very close relationship with his little brother, Chris Cuomo. As a matter of fact, the Governor of New York was more like a father figure towards him, especially after the death of their own father, former Governor Mario Cuomo. The two brothers have always been supportive of one another, both in their personal and professional lives.
Politicscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Nancy Pelosi’s Stepsister?

A post shared on Facebook claims New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stepsister. There is no evidence that Pelosi and Hochul are stepsisters. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Aug. 10 that he would be resigning after New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report found he had sexually harassed 11 women, the Associated Press reported. Hochul will take Cuomo’s place on Aug. 24, becoming the first woman to serve as governor of New York, according to The New York Times.
Entertainmentnewyorkupstate.com

Chris Cuomo breaks silence on brother’s scandal, says he told Gov. Cuomo to resign

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has broken his silence about his brother’s sexual harassment scandal, telling viewers he told Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign. “I never covered my brother’s troubles because I obviously have conflict, and there are rules at CNN about that,” Chris Cuomo said at the end of his show Monday. “My position has never changed. I never misled anyone about the information I was delivering or not delivering on this program.”
Albany, NYHornell Evening Tribune

'Vaxed': NY Gov. Kathy Hochul's necklace sends a message on COVID vaccines

ALBANY – The gold-colored pendant hanging from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's neck on Thursday was intended to send a message. As she introduced her pick for lieutenant governor, Hochul wore a nameplate necklace with a single word: "Vaxed." Hochul was sworn in as governor Tuesday following former Gov. Andrew...
New York City, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Prisons No Longer Have Inmates

Equality and fair treatment in prisons have been in the spotlight lately for a lot of reasons. We have heard stories of inmates being treated unfairly and in a few cases, there have been inmates that have lost their lives. Just recently, according to newsbreak.com, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill striking the term "inmate'' from New York law. The reason behind this move is, the term "inmate" can actually have a dehumanizing effect on people that are in jail.
Rockland County, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Cuomo Grants Clemency To 6 Inmates, Including Man Convicted In Deadly 1981 Bank Heist

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hours before leaving office Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo granted clemency to six inmates, including a man convicted in a high-profile, deadly robbery. Cuomo referred the case of 76-year-old David Gilbert to the parole board for potential release. Gilbert was sentenced to 75 years to life for the 1981 Brinks robbery at the Nanuet National Bank in Rockland County. I am granting clemency to 6 people. These individuals have shown remorse, rehabilitation and commitment to their communities. I thank all the volunteer attorneys representing clemency applicants for their dedication and service to justice. pic.twitter.com/iotA77BzzC — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 23, 2021 Members of the Black Liberation Army and other radicals killed two police officers and a security guard during the heist. Cuomo said all those given clemency showed remorse.
New York City, NYthecut.com

Did Cuomo Really Just Abandon His Dog?

Soon-to-be-former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has recently given the public many things to be mad about. To name a few: sexually harassing a bunch of women who worked for him, according to the state attorney general; creating a toxic environment of intimidation and retaliation in the executive chamber, again, per the AG; allegedly underreporting nursing-home deaths early on in the coronavirus pandemic, in a crisis of his own creation; martyring himself in his non-apology of a resignation address. And now, according to report by the Albany Times Union, moving out of the governor’s mansion and just … leaving behind his seemingly beloved dog?
PoliticsRadar Online.com

Andrew Cuomo's Ex-Girlfriend Sandra Lee Allegedly Furious With Disgraced New York Governor For Taking Credit For Her Work During Resignation

Andrew Cuomo’s longtime ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee is not pleased with the disgraced New York Governor citing work she pushed him to do as part of his resignation speech. Insiders spoke to the New York Post about Sandra being upset with Cuomo’s farewell address. Article continues below advertisement. During the awkward...
PetsPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Did Cuomo Really Leave His Dog at the Governor’s Mansion?

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is in the dog house. Is there not enough room for two?. It's hard to believe but Andrew Cuomo is no longer the Governor of New York State. His last day in office was yesterday and his Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul was sworn into office as the 57th and the first female governor of the state.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Cuomo Is Moving to Sister’s Place

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is moving out. The disgraced Democrat is slated to leave office Monday after resigning over allegations of sexual harassment, and photographers captured UHauls at the governor’s mansion Friday. The trucks were headed for the Purchase, New York home of his sister, Maria Cuomo-Cole. The UHaul driver told the New York Post that he did not receive a delivery address until he had already begun driving, an apparent effort to conceal its final destination. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take Cuomo’s place, becoming the first woman to hold the state’s highest office.
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

Disgraced Cuomo under pressure to refund millions in campaign donations

A state senator who heads the powerful budget-writing committee is demanding that disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo close his campaign account and return $18 million in donations by contributors to his aborted re-election bid. Anticipating that Cuomo won’t relinquish the pile of cash so easily, State Sen. Liz Krueger (D-Manhattan) said...
Politicsnickiswift.com

The Reason Andrew Cuomo Got His Emmy Taken Away

The same day former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially stepped down from his duties over sexual harassment allegations, it seems the death knell was sounded not once, but twice, after the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences formally stripped him of his Emmy. According to a report by the New York Post, the award was rescinded due to the overwhelming backlash the career politician received after the publication of a report issued by the state attorney general's office, which stated that upon a thorough investigation, they had found that Cuomo had conclusively sexually harassed at least 11 women, many of whom at one point or another were under his employ.

Comments / 0

Community Policy