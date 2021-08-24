On his way out the door, Cuomo grants clemency to a terrorist
On his way out the door, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had one final gift for the people of New York: commuting the sentence of a terrorist. Cuomo commuted the sentence of David Gilbert, the father of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Boudin had previously asked Cuomo to help his father, who he felt was treated too harshly by the criminal justice system. According to Boudin, Gilbert was simply an unarmed getaway driver.www.washingtonexaminer.com
